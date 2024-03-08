RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Farmers will see reason, call off protest: Goyal
March 08, 2024  19:00
image
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers and exuded confidence that the farmer leaders will see reason and call off their protest.

Food Minister Goyal, along with Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai have held four rounds of talks with the farmers' group who are seeking a legal guarantee on MSP (minimum support price).

He said that the government always support farmers and it stands by them.
"Please don't get misled by the propaganda of some people. This government is committed to the interest of farmers and we are totally committed to a bright future for every farmer."
 
The minister said that he along with the agriculture minister and the Minister of State for Home Affairs had suggested to the farmer leaders on how the government can work with them for a better future for the farming community and to help the country become self-reliant.
 
"I am confident that they will see reason and call off this protest," Goyal told PTI in an interview.
 
When asked if any fresh round of talks is scheduled with the agitating farmers, he said engagement with "anybody is a continuous process".
 
"Even before the protest, we had a regular engagement with farm leaders and...in the future also, we continue to engage with them," he said.
 
In the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders, a panel of three Union ministers had proposed buying of pulses, maize and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices (MSP) for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers.

The leaders, however, rejected the Centre's proposal stating it was not in farmers' interest. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Legal framework against deepfakes after polls, says IT minister
Legal framework against deepfakes after polls, says IT minister

The government asked digital platforms to provide technical and business process solutions to prevent and weed out misinformation that can potentially harm society and democracy, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

Feel like I'm still in jail: Ex-DU professor GN Saibaba
Feel like I'm still in jail: Ex-DU professor GN Saibaba

'It was like an 'agni pariksha' for me. I had to go through a test by fire twice'

SEE: Km-long queue of Lord Shiva devotees in Mumbai
SEE: Km-long queue of Lord Shiva devotees in Mumbai

Devotees thronged the Shri Babulnath Temple in South Mumbai on Mahashivratri, March 8.

How France plans to use AI to keep Paris 2024 safe
How France plans to use AI to keep Paris 2024 safe

France tested Artificial Intelligence-driven video surveillance technology that will be deployed during the Olympic Games

Can't crack JEE. Sorry, I quit: Boy kills self in Kota; fifth since Jan
Can't crack JEE. Sorry, I quit: Boy kills self in Kota; fifth since Jan

The police team also found a suicide note addressing his father where the boy had expressed his incapability to crack the JEE, he said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances