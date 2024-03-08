RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED attaches assets worth Rs 367 cr in Bhushan Steel 'bank fraud' case
March 08, 2024  21:06
image
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached immovable assets worth Rs 367 crore in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and some cities in Odisha as part of a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged bank-loan fraud against Bhushan Steel Limited. 

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to attach the assets that were held "in the name of benamidars/shell entities through dummy directors so as to conceal them and to ensure that they are out of the reach of law enforcement agencies", the ED has said in a statement. 

After completing the corporate insolvency resolution process, BSL was taken over by Tata Steel Limited in 2018. 

The ED has accused BSL, its managing director Neeraj Singal and associates of forming "several shell companies". 

"They rotated funds from one company to another through a chain of multiple entities. The funds were circulated to infuse capital, buy property and for other personal purposes not intended by the banks," it has said. 

The agency has claimed that its probe revealed that the promoters, directors and officials of BSL prepared "forged" documents and made fraudulent representations before banks to discount letters of credit and "diverted" the funds back into their own companies with mala-fide intentions. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Security forces rescue abducted Army officer in Manipur
Security forces rescue abducted Army officer in Manipur

This is the fourth incident since the commencement of the conflict in Manipur wherein soldiers while on leave, on duty or their relatives have been targeted for nefarious interests by inimical elements.

Congress first list has 60% names from SC/ST/minorities, Rahul from Wayanad
Congress first list has 60% names from SC/ST/minorities, Rahul from Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi may also contest from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli, a seat which was previously held by Sonia Gandhi.

Kohli's revelation on why IPL is everyone's favourite cricket carnival
Kohli's revelation on why IPL is everyone's favourite cricket carnival

Virat Kohli has credited the T20 tournament's success to the strong 'connect' between players and fans.

ED attaches Sharad Pawar's grandnephew's assets worth Rs 50 cr
ED attaches Sharad Pawar's grandnephew's assets worth Rs 50 cr

A total of 161.30 acres of land, plant, machinery and building of the Kannad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited (Kannad SSK) located in Kannad village of Aurangabad district has been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money...

French Open: Heartbreak for Sindhu; Satwik-Chirag in semis
French Open: Heartbreak for Sindhu; Satwik-Chirag in semis

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised into the quarter-finals of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances