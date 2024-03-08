ED attaches assets worth Rs 367 cr in Bhushan Steel 'bank fraud' case





A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to attach the assets that were held "in the name of benamidars/shell entities through dummy directors so as to conceal them and to ensure that they are out of the reach of law enforcement agencies", the ED has said in a statement.





After completing the corporate insolvency resolution process, BSL was taken over by Tata Steel Limited in 2018.





The ED has accused BSL, its managing director Neeraj Singal and associates of forming "several shell companies".





"They rotated funds from one company to another through a chain of multiple entities. The funds were circulated to infuse capital, buy property and for other personal purposes not intended by the banks," it has said.





The agency has claimed that its probe revealed that the promoters, directors and officials of BSL prepared "forged" documents and made fraudulent representations before banks to discount letters of credit and "diverted" the funds back into their own companies with mala-fide intentions. -- PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached immovable assets worth Rs 367 crore in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and some cities in Odisha as part of a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged bank-loan fraud against Bhushan Steel Limited.