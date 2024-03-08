RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EC to meet with MHA today ahead of poll schedule
March 08, 2024  10:59
image
Days before it announces schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, the top brass of the Election Commission has called senior Home ministry officials to review security preparedness for the democratic exercise.

 Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will meet Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and fellow Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Friday to discuss deployment of central forces in states, sources said.

 The meeting also comes days before the Commission's Jammu and Kashmir visit to review poll preparedness. 

 The EC has sought 3.4 lakh Central Armed Police Force personnel for Lok Sabha and four assembly polls. With nearly 97 crore voters, the EC would set up approximately 12.5 lakh polling stations across India. 

 The EC will also meet top railways officials. Railways plays a major role in transporting central forces for deployment during different phases. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Liverpool thrash Sparta; Roma down Brighton
In Pictures - Liverpool thrash Sparta; Roma down Brighton

An early penalty by Alexis Mac Allister and a Darwin Nunez brace helped Liverpool to thrash Sparta Prague 5-1.

'Playing tipsy is difficult to enact'
'Playing tipsy is difficult to enact'

'Bahut mazaa aaya tha doing Agneepath. When you are working with good actors, it enriches your acting.' 'Amitabhji and I had done Shahenshah before, but that was a fun film.'

Which Way Will Kerala Vote In 2024?
Which Way Will Kerala Vote In 2024?

In a state where thin margins and minor swings decide electoral outcomes, nothing can be left to chance, even for those relishing the cocooned life, observes Shyam G Memon.

Shaitaan Review: Wicked Without Warning
Shaitaan Review: Wicked Without Warning

Shaitaan's wickedness may be its calling card but relies on age-old formulas to do the trick, observes Sukanya Verma.

Showtime Review: Nothing Khaas About It
Showtime Review: Nothing Khaas About It

Showtime is watchable but never engrossing, notes Sukanya Verma.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances