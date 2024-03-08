Class X student ends life due to SSC exam stress in Nagpur

Class X student ends life due to SSC exam stress in NagpurMarch 08, 2024 21:45
A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur due to SSC exam stress, a police official said on Friday.
The Class X student had appeared for the English paper at 11am on Thursday and then hanged himself in his under-construction Gujarwadi house post 7pm, the Ganeshpeth police station official said.
"Labourers working inside the house found out he had hanged himself after locking a room. His father has told us the child was under immense pressure due to the exams," he said.
An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the case is underway, the official added. -- PTI
