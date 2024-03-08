RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP ally SBSP names Arvind Rajbhar as its candidate for Ghosi LS seat
March 08, 2024  00:47
SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar/File image
SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar/File image
Bharatiya Janata Party ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party on Thursday announced Arvind Rajbhar, the son of party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, as its candidate for the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming general elections. 

SBSP president and Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar announced the candidature of his son from the seat. 

Talking to reporters in Ballia, Om Prakash Rajbhar said in talks with the BJP, one seat has been finalised. Discussions for another are underway, he said. 

"Party leaders and workers have decided to field Arvind Rajbhar as the candidate from Ghosi Lok Sabha seat," the SBSP president said. 

Earlier in the day, he held a review meeting with SBSP leaders at the party's head office in Rasra here regarding the elections. 

Arvind Rajbhar during the previous BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had the status of minister of state. 

He is the principal general secretary of the SBSP. He had contested the 2022 assembly elections from Shivpur in Varanasi district as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance but lost to BJP's Anil Rajbhar. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Navlakha owes Rs 1.64 cr towards house arrest security: NIA in SC
Navlakha owes Rs 1.64 cr towards house arrest security: NIA in SC

Senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Navlakha, contested the figure of Rs 1.64 crore saying the agency's calculation of the amount payable was wrong and contrary to the relevant rules.

CBI busts network linked to trafficking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone
CBI busts network linked to trafficking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone

They said the agency has found 35 instances in which youngsters were taken to Russia after being lured with false promises of high-paying jobs via social media channels and local contacts and agents.

Maldives assumes control of Indian chopper, civilian crew post military exit
Maldives assumes control of Indian chopper, civilian crew post military exit

The principal director of plans, policy, and resources management for the Maldives National Defence Force, Colonel Ahmed Mujuthaba Mohamed said that discussions are underway for withdrawing Indian troops from the Maldives.

Prague Masters chess: Praggnanandhaa secures draw; leads Indian contenders
Prague Masters chess: Praggnanandhaa secures draw; leads Indian contenders

Praggnanandhaa can take heart from the fact that he goes in to the candidates as the top rated Indian slated to be held in about four weeks from now in Toronto.

WPL PIX: Deepti's fifty in vain as MI crush UP Warriorz
WPL PIX: Deepti's fifty in vain as MI crush UP Warriorz

IMAGES from the WPL match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in New Delhi on Thursday

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances