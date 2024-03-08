Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen tomorrow after blast





Raghavendra Rao, the owner of Rameshwaram Cafe informed that all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure security at the outlet.





"We are re-opening the cafe tomorrow. We start our day with the national anthem. It is our mantra. We have given all CCTV footage and information. We are cooperating with them. We are very thankful to the government for helping us reopen the cafe so soon. NIA will soon bring the culprit before us. We have taken all precautions before reopening," Rao told ANI.





"The government and police have guided us on where to install more CCTVs. We will appoint one person just to keep a watch on the premises," he added.





Earlier, the ministry of home affairs handed over Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to the National Investigation Agency, which has re-registered the case and started an investigation.





The case was handed over to the NIA last week following the visit of an NIA team to the blast site. -- ANI

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe where an explosion took place at the start of this month is set to reopen on Saturday.