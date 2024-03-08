RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
9 students suspended for ragging in Himachal medical college
March 08, 2024  19:32
image
Nine students of the 2022 batch of Dr YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan, in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district have been suspended for 45 days for allegedly ragging the junior batch, the college officials said on Friday. 

These nine students were allegedly found to be involved in the ragging of junior students (2023 batch) in the dissection hall of the anatomy department of the college on March 4, in which abusive words were also used, college officials said in a statement. 

The matter was probed by a team and subsequently, the anti-ragging committee suspended nine students for 45 days and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each student. 

Further, they will not be permitted to attend any sports or literary function for a year, the statement added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi banquet to become 'fortress' for gangster's marriage
Delhi banquet to become 'fortress' for gangster's marriage

The Delhi Police has made a strategic plan to avert any incident knowing Sandeep's notoriety and his previous records, the sources said.

Chandrababu Naidu set to return to NDA fold
Chandrababu Naidu set to return to NDA fold

A day after TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu held deliberations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda, Kumar told PTI that preliminary discussions have taken place for the 'purpose of alliance' for the Lok Sabha and...

B'luru cafe blast: Cloth merchant, PFI cadre detained
B'luru cafe blast: Cloth merchant, PFI cadre detained

A cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari has been detained by the National Investigation Agency and Central Crime Branch in their joint investigation of the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, sources said on Friday.

Delhi cop kicks men offering namaaz, suspended
Delhi cop kicks men offering namaaz, suspended

Soon after the incident, the police took cognisance of the video and initiated a probe, Meena said.

Covid virus can linger in human body for over 1 year, finds study
Covid virus can linger in human body for over 1 year, finds study

The researchers from the University of California, San Francisco found pieces of SARS-CoV-2, referred to as COVID antigens, lingering in the blood up to 14 months after infection and for over two years in tissue samples from people who...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances