34-year-old man killed by crocodile in Odisha





The incident happened around 8.30 am in Dakhinabheda village on the outskirts of the Bhitarkanika National Park when Nimai Mallick was fetching water from the river with a bucket to irrigate his field, they said.





The crocodile dragged him into the river and killed him.





A few hours later, his half-eaten body was fished out from the river by forest guards and fire services personnel, they added.





Nimai is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son, said a forest official.





This was the seventh such death in the area in as many months, he said. -- PTI

