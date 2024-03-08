RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
14 kids electrocuted during Shivratri procession
March 08, 2024  14:47
image
Fourteen children participating in 'Shiv Barat' on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Kota sustained burn injuries on Friday late morning after getting electrocuted. 

 The children, aged 10-16 years, were electrocuted from a high-tension power line passing overhead in the Sakatoura area under the Kunhari police station. 

Two of the children sustained 100 and 50 per cent burn injuries, respectively, while the rest 12 sustained less than 50 per cent injuries, a senior police official said. All the injured were rushed to the MBS hospital in Kota. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bristol Open Squash: Urwashi Joshi enters quarters
Bristol Open Squash: Urwashi Joshi enters quarters

Urwashi Joshi upset second-seeded Australian Sophie Fadaely 3-2 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Satwik-Chirag cruise into French Open quarters
Satwik-Chirag cruise into French Open quarters

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised into the quarter-finals of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris.

5th Test PIX: Dominant India build lead on Day 2
5th Test PIX: Dominant India build lead on Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the fifth and final Test match between India and England in Dharamsala on Friday.

Nagal loses to Raonic in Indian Wells first round
Nagal loses to Raonic in Indian Wells first round

Sumit Nagal was handed a straight-set defeat by Canada's Milos Raonic in the opening round of the BNP Paribas Open.

14 children electrocuted during Shivratri procession in Kota
14 children electrocuted during Shivratri procession in Kota

The children, aged 10-16 years, were electrocuted from a high-tension power line passing overhead in the Sakatoura area under the Kunhari police station.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances