What are your Oscar predictions?March 07, 2024 11:46
Oppenheimer: Best film, best director, best actor?
The countdown to Sunday's 96th Academy Awards has begun, and everyone has their predictions ready.
Aseem Chhabra and Sukanya Verma have listed their predictions in the main categories, and it comes as no surprise that they are identical.
All the names on the list have won at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and the Screen Actors Guild awards, which are considered to be the indicators of Oscar wins.
So there seems to be no surprises in the main categories at the Oscars so far! Our predictions HERE.
TOP STORIES
Market regulator Sebi lens on MF free float ownership in smallcaps
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked fund houses operating smallcap funds with a large corpus to share data on their holdings in the total free float of smallcap stocks, according to sources. This is part of the...