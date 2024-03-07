RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


What are your Oscar predictions?
March 07, 2024  11:46
Oppenheimer: Best film, best director, best actor?
The countdown to Sunday's 96th Academy Awards has begun, and everyone has their predictions ready.

Aseem Chhabra and Sukanya Verma have listed their predictions in the main categories, and it comes as no surprise that they are identical.

All the names on the list have won at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and the Screen Actors Guild awards, which are considered to be the indicators of Oscar wins.

So there seems to be no surprises in the main categories at the Oscars so far! Our predictions HERE.
TOP STORIES

Market regulator Sebi lens on MF free float ownership in smallcaps
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked fund houses operating smallcap funds with a large corpus to share data on their holdings in the total free float of smallcap stocks, according to sources. This is part of the...

Ex-DU professor GN Saibaba released from jail
'My health is very bad. I can't talk. I will have to first take medical treatment, and then only I will able to speak'

Test cricket closest synergy that you can find to life: Ashwin
'Today is a hugely emotional moment for a man who is sitting back in Chennai.'

Court summons Kejriwal on March 16 after fresh complaint by ED
The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor not honouring summonses number 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said.

Surprise Journey In The Mahindra XUV400
From Mumbai to Silvassa in Daman, and back.

