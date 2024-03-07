RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SpiceJet reaches settlement on Rs 413-crore dispute
March 07, 2024  12:05
image
SpiceJet on Thursday said it has settled a dispute involving Rs 413 crore with aircraft leasing firm Echelon Ireland Madison One Ltd, making it the third dispute settlement to be announced by the crisis-hit carrier in less than two weeks. 

 The latest settlement will result in savings of USD 48 million (Rs 398 crore), the airline said in a statement. As part of the settlement of the Rs 413-crore dispute, SpiceJet will acquire two airframes.

 Generally, an airframe is an aircraft without engines. The airline, which is facing multiple headwinds and is in the process of raising funds, is acquiring a total of three airframes through the three dispute settlements. The airframes are of Boeing 737 NG planes. "These successful settlements have resulted in total savings of Rs 685 crore for the airline," the statement said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kharge's son-in-law to contest LS poll from K'taka?
Kharge's son-in-law to contest LS poll from K'taka?

Doddamani has maintained a low profile; he has always worked actively behind the scenes in managing and strategising for Kharge's successive electoral campaign.

In Pictures - Kuldeep's magic puts India on top
In Pictures - Kuldeep's magic puts India on top

Images from Day 1 of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Aditi Sings Ang Laga De, Noodle Sa Dil
Aditi Sings Ang Laga De, Noodle Sa Dil

'There must have been some wonderful genetic disorder due to which I was attracted towards filmi songs.'

Analysts remain selective about space-related stocks
Analysts remain selective about space-related stocks

Recently, the government relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) norms for the space sector by allowing 100 per cent FDI in manufacture of components, systems or sub-systems for satellites, ground segments, and user segments. It also...

Contempt plea against SBI for seeking more time for electoral bond names
Contempt plea against SBI for seeking more time for electoral bond names

In its verdict last month, the top court directed the SBI to furnish the details to the Election Commission (EC) by March 6.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances