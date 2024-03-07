RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Smriti: Amethi no longer Gandhi bastion because...
March 07, 2024  16:02
Expressing surprise over the prolonged delay in the announcement of the Congress party candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday asserted that the extended timeframe might be an indicator of the Congress facing defeat in the upcoming elections. 

 Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 elections from the Amethi seat, said, "Why are people who say that Amethi is the Gandhi family's bastion taking so much time to announce a candidate? Their lack of confidence tells that Amethi is no longer the Congress' stronghold," she said. 

 On speculations of Rahul Gandhi contesting from two seats Wayanad and Amethi, Irani said, "If he is contesting on two seats, it means that he is announcing his defeat from Amethi even before the elections. If he has courage, he must contest from Amethi alone without seeking the help of Mayawati or Akhilesh Yadav. The truth will come out," Irani said. 

 "I don't know who the Congress candidate would be (from Amethi), but this is a strange spectacle in the politics of Congress that for the first time, Congress is taking so long to declare their candidate from Amethi. This is the sign of Congress' defeat," Smriti Irani said while speaking to ANI on Wednesday.
