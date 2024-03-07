RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shatrughan Sinha to make OTT debut in...
March 07, 2024  12:21
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha is all set to make his OTT debut soon.Titled 'Gangs of Ghaziabad', on Thursday, the 'Kalicharan' actor shared shared first poster of his web show on Instagram.

He captioned the post, "It was a memorable experience to work with the dedicated and experienced director @nagender.choudhary.1 , talented and hardworking actors @itspradeepnagar , @thejatinsarna , great artists #Ashutoshrana, Abhimanyu singh,Mukesh Tiwari, the bright and promising @mahirasharma , and all the cast and crew of Suman Talkies. 

"Sharing the first look of my debut on OTT Gangs of Ghaziabad an epic tale of crime, friendship and redemption produced by Vinay Kumar & Pradeep Nagar and written & Directed by Nagender choudhary joined by an ensemble cast. A journey back to the gritty underworld of the 90s awaits."

The show also stars Ashutosh Rana, Pradeep Nagar, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Mahira Sharma, Sunny Leone and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles.
