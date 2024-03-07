RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SBI must comply with Supreme Court order on electoral bonds: CPI(M)
March 07, 2024  17:08
image
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday said that SBI's plea for more time to reveal the details of electoral bonds was an "obvious ploy" to ensure that these are not made public till the Lok Sabha elections are over and that this has been done under pressure from the Modi government.

 In a statement, the party's politburo said the State Bank of India (SBI) has failed to provide all the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 6 as directed by the Supreme Court in its judgment that declared electoral bonds as unconstitutional. The court provided three weeks to SBI to furnish this information.
