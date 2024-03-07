Russian missile narrowly misses Zelenskyy, Greek PM





The shocking incident unfolded with the group feeling the impact of the strike and witnessing a disconcerting "mushroom cloud" of smoke, placing the location of the explosion merely 500 meters from the convoy.





The strike resulted in the loss of five lives, with numerous others sustaining injuries, as reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, however, both Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis emerged unscathed despite the proximity of the missile explosion, according to CNN. Zelenskyy, known for his daring trips to the front lines and hosting numerous world leaders amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, faced what could be considered one of his closest calls yet.





Expressing the intensity of the situation, Zelenskyy, who was close enough to witness and hear the strike, emphasised the indiscriminate nature of the attacks.





"We saw this strike today. You can see who we are dealing with; they don't care where they strike," he declared solemnly from Odesa. The gravity of the situation was underscored by Mitsotakis, the leader of a NATO member state, acknowledging the dangers inherent in such visits and the potential global repercussions of the escalating conflict.

