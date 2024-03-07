RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul hates PM, hates Hinduism: Rahul
March 07, 2024  10:28
Union minister Kiren Rijiju alleged today that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is full of hatred towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spews venom at him at every given opportunity.

Asked about the Congress leader's comments on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Union minister accused Gandhi of harbouring hatred towards the Hindu culture. 

 "He hates Hinduism or Hindutva. He and his party have stated in the Supreme Court that Ram was a figment of imagination. Their thought process is already known to the world. So whatever statement he gives, it flows out of his hatred for the Hindu culture," he said when asked about the Congress leader's claims about the politicisation of the Ram temple issue. Rijiju alleged that "sponsored by anti-India groups", Gandhi undermines India's image abroad and criticises the country's culture and constitutional authorities. 

 "He spews venom at Prime Minister Modi and the Indian culture. Whenever he goes to the United States or England or anywhere, sponsored by those anti-India groups, he attacks India's culture, constitutional organisations and authorities," the minister said. 

 "He (Gandhi) wants to destroy India's image. How much hatred he has for Modiji, it is so visible. Every day, he speaks with hatred. I have never seen a man imbibing so much hatred for another person. The amount of hatred Rahul Gandhi carries for Modiji cannot be measured and described in words," the Union minister said.

 Rijiju praised Modi's humble background and rise to global leadership while expressing pride in having the "most popular elected leader worldwide". "What can be a matter of more pride for any Indian? And despite that, these people want to attack Modiji," he said. PTI
