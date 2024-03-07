RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM@J-K: My next mission is 'Wed in India'
March 07, 2024  14:16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Srinagar: "Today, six projects have been dedicated to the country under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Apart from this, the next phase of the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme has also been launched. Under this also, about 30 projects have been started for Jammu and Kashmir and other places in the country...

"In the future, the success story of Jammu and Kashmir will be the center of attraction for the world...Lotus are seen everywhere in the lakes here. The logo of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association formed 50 years ago, also has a lotus. Is it a coincidence or a sign of nature that the BJP's symbol is also a lotus and Jammu & Kashmir has a deep connection with the lotus...

"Now my next mission is 'Wed in India'. People should come to J&K and host their weddings... The world has seen how G20 was organised in J&K. There was a time when people used to say, who will go to J&K for tourism? Today, tourism in J&K is breaking all the records. In 2023, more than 2 crore tourists have come here... Now big celebrities from across the world are also coming to J&K..."
