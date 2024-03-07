RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM@J-K: Feeling of coming to heaven on Earth is...
March 07, 2024  13:50
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public gathering at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium during 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program. PM Modi says "The feeling of coming to the heaven on earth is beyond words..." 

 "Whenever I came here after 2014, I have always said that I am making all these efforts, to win your hearts and I am seeing that I have been able to win your hearts. I will keep trying hard. This is Modi's guarantee..."

In his first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Modi will unveil multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore, address a public meeting, and participate in the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme at the stadium.

Hundreds of BJP supporters, wearing tricoloured turbans, also reached the venue while security personnel had a tough time managing the crowd.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Kuldeep, Ashwin bundle out England for 218
In Pictures - Kuldeep, Ashwin bundle out England for 218

Images from Day 1 of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Ex-Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP
Ex-Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP

'I am happy to join the BJP and will work as a party soldier'

Air India deboards woman after argument with crew
Air India deboards woman after argument with crew

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said a passenger travelling in business class was off boarded on the advice of the captain following some argument with members of the crew before the scheduled pushback.

Karnataka water crisis: Tankers seen at CM's residence
Karnataka water crisis: Tankers seen at CM's residence

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the borewell in his house in Sadashivanagar in the state capital has gone dry for the first time. This happened despite the fact that Sadashivanagar is located next to Sankey Lake.

New capacities can fire up OIL stock even more
New capacities can fire up OIL stock even more

The upstream oil and gas (O&G) sector has delivered a stellar performance in the stock market in the recent past. The O&G sector is dominated by PSUs and despite the imposition of a windfall tax, profitability has been impressive. Oil...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances