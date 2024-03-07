PM@J-K: Feeling of coming to heaven on Earth is...





"Whenever I came here after 2014, I have always said that I am making all these efforts, to win your hearts and I am seeing that I have been able to win your hearts. I will keep trying hard. This is Modi's guarantee..."





In his first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Modi will unveil multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore, address a public meeting, and participate in the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme at the stadium.

Hundreds of BJP supporters, wearing tricoloured turbans, also reached the venue while security personnel had a tough time managing the crowd.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public gathering at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium during 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program. PM Modi says "The feeling of coming to the heaven on earth is beyond words..."