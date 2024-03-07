PM begins work at 5 am, ends at 1 am: Shah





Asked about the political outlook for the next ten years Home Minister Amit said, "There is a dynamic democracy in our country which evaluates performances and gives its mandate depending on that. The mood and mandate in the past used to be based on caste, creed and religion and on the basis of appeasement. Now PM Modi has established politics of performance. Performance will determine who stays in power, the country will give an opportunity to those who perform. If we perform well, we will stay in power, if we do not control our drawbacks then we will not win. Because you have asked about the next 10 years, I can tell you that for the next 10 years it will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi only."





The Home Minister also hit out at RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for raising question on the absence of the Prime Minister's family.





"People who are trying to lower the level of country's politics by talking nonsense, the public is giving them a befitting reply each time. I have seen Modi ji very closely, have worked with him for a long time. In a sense, Lalu ji has rightly said that Modi ji has no family. Because those who have families, try to make their sons and daughters Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers," Amit Shah said.





"Modi ji has worked only and only for the people of the country for 40 years. Even after being Chief Minister and Prime Minister for 23 years, I have not seen him taking leave. I have seen PM Modi working diligently from 5 am in the morning to 1 am in the night. And it is a result of that there is such a large cadre with him" the Home Minister added.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking at the Republic TV Summit 2024 on Thursday emphasised the good work put in by the government in the last 10 years and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to govern for the next ten years.