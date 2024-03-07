RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PIL against Maratha quota: HC notice to Maha govt, seeks response in 4 weeks
March 07, 2024  22:12
File image
File image
The Bombay high court on Thursday issued notice to the Maharashtra government seeking its response on a PIL filed against the decision to grant 10 per cent quota in jobs and education to the Maratha community. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif S Doctor asked the state to file its response within four weeks. 

The bench also allowed intervention applications filed by beneficiaries of the Socially and Educationally Backward Class Act 2024. 

The Maharashtra legislature on February 20 unanimously passed the Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. 

Last week, advocate Jaishri Patil and others, had filed a Public Interest Litigation against the state government's move, saying such a decision was taken by the government and opposition for the sake of "dirty politics". 

The plea termed the move as "destruction of the basic structure of the Constitution". 

It claimed the "politically motivated" decision was taken jointly by the state government and opposition without following the rules of fair play and due process. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

French Open: Sindhu's stunning comeback seals quarters spot
French Open: Sindhu's stunning comeback seals quarters spot

PV Sindhu produced another impressive show as she rallied to a three-game win over USA's Beiwen Zhang to advance to the women's singles quarterfinals

Swann unravels the story behind England's struggles against Indian spinners
Swann unravels the story behind England's struggles against Indian spinners

England succumbed to the pressure of standing up to a world-class band of Indian spinners

Central govt employees' DA hiked to 50% of basic pay
Central govt employees' DA hiked to 50% of basic pay

The Centre on Thursday hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) to 50 per cent of basic pay from the existing rate of 46 per cent effective from January 1 this year, benefitting over 1 crore employees and pensioners ahead of general elections. The...

After Sister Joins BJP, Congress MP Ends Ties With Her
After Sister Joins BJP, Congress MP Ends Ties With Her

'There will be no compromise with someone who has betrayed the party at this stage even if she is my sister,' Congress MP K Muraleedharan told reporters.

In Pictures - Mumbai Indians overcome early woes; post 160/6
In Pictures - Mumbai Indians overcome early woes; post 160/6

IMAGES from the WPL match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in New Delhi on Thursday

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances