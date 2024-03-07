PIL against Maratha quota: HC notice to Maha govt, seeks response in 4 weeks





A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif S Doctor asked the state to file its response within four weeks.





The bench also allowed intervention applications filed by beneficiaries of the Socially and Educationally Backward Class Act 2024.





The Maharashtra legislature on February 20 unanimously passed the Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.





Last week, advocate Jaishri Patil and others, had filed a Public Interest Litigation against the state government's move, saying such a decision was taken by the government and opposition for the sake of "dirty politics".





The plea termed the move as "destruction of the basic structure of the Constitution".





It claimed the "politically motivated" decision was taken jointly by the state government and opposition without following the rules of fair play and due process. -- PTI

