News updates...

March 07, 2024  13:42
Ankit Saxena murder case: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court awards life sentence to three convicts in the murder case of 2018. The court has imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on each convict. Ankit was in a relationship with the daughter of two of the accused Akbar Ali and Shehnaz Begum -- who were allegedly opposed to the match as the two belonged to different faiths


Jammu & Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes appointment letters at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium.


Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College receives 'bomb threat' call, students evacuated; search underway.
In Pictures - Kuldeep, Ashwin bundle out England for 218
Images from Day 1 of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Ex-Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP
'I am happy to join the BJP and will work as a party soldier'

Air India deboards woman after argument with crew
In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said a passenger travelling in business class was off boarded on the advice of the captain following some argument with members of the crew before the scheduled pushback.

Karnataka water crisis: Tankers seen at CM's residence
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the borewell in his house in Sadashivanagar in the state capital has gone dry for the first time. This happened despite the fact that Sadashivanagar is located next to Sankey Lake.

New capacities can fire up OIL stock even more
The upstream oil and gas (O&G) sector has delivered a stellar performance in the stock market in the recent past. The O&G sector is dominated by PSUs and despite the imposition of a windfall tax, profitability has been impressive. Oil...

