LS polls: Cong finalises names of 40 including Rahul
March 07, 2024  23:58
The Congress' central election committee on Thursday finalised the names of 40 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections including that of Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad, sources said. 

A total of 60 Lok Sabha seats from 11 states and union territories were discussed during deliberations at the CEC meeting which was chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, they said. 

Discussions were held on Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Lakshwadeep. 

Congress' legislature party leader VD Satheesan said the party will contest 16 seats in Kerala and four will be contested by its allies in the state. 

"The CEC has taken a decision as to who are the candidates on the 16 seats. The AICC will announce the names of the candidates tomorrow (Friday)," Satheesan said. 

Rahul Gandhi will seek re-election from Kerala's Wayanad seat, according to the sources. -- PTI
