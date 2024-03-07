RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala Congress stalwart K Karunakaran's daughter to join BJP?
March 07, 2024  09:39
image
Speculation is rife about Padmaja Venugopal, the daughter of late Congress stalwart and former Kerala chief minister K Karunakaran, joining the BJP.
 
The speculation gained traction on Wednesday after Padmaja, a senior Congress leader, deleted a Facebook post dismissing reports suggesting her switching sides.

Initially, in response to the reports circulating about her potential move to the BJP, Padmaja clarified via Facebook that it was merely a joke.

However, she later removed the post, intensifying the speculation about her actual intentions regarding joining the saffron party. -- PTI 
