Human lives should be given preference over stray dogs: Kerala HC





"Students are afraid to go to school alone for fear of being attacked by stray dogs. The court also said that if the action is taken then the dog lovers will protest. The nuisance of stray dogs is increasing day by day. Dog lovers should also be aware of this," the court observed.





Justice PV Kunhikrishnan stated that bonafide dog lovers, instead of writing in print and visual media should come forward to help the local government institutions to protect them. Justice PV Kunjikrishnan also instructed the government to discuss with the central government and prepare a guideline or scheme if necessary.





The court issued the order on a petition filed by residents of Muzhathadam in Kannur seeking action against Rajeev Krishnan, a resident, who had been keeping stray dogs on his property.





The court further directed that Rajeev Krishnan should apply for the license within a month and Kannur Corporation should issue the lines under the law with strict conditions. "It is also suggested that the corporation should take steps to remove stray dogs from the house premises if the license application is not submitted," the court said.

