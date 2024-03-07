RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC asks J'khand to furnish action taken report in foreign tourist's gang-rape
March 07, 2024  23:00
The Jharkhand high court on Thursday directed the state government to submit a detailed action taken report in the alleged gang-rape of a foreign tourist in Dumka. 

The court also sought to know about the standard operating procedure to deal with foreign tourists in the state, and if there was no SOP, then what were future plans. 

The case will again be heard on March 13. 

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar also asked the government to inform about its plans for rendering assistance to tourists of foreign origin, who visit Jharkhand. 

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area on March 1 when she was spending the night in a tent along with her husband, the police said. 

The court had on Monday taken suo motu cognisance of the case and asked the state government to file a report on the matter. 

The court had also ordered the Dumka superintendent of police to file a response in the matter. 

However, the judges were not satisfied with the reply of the Dumka SP and again sought a detailed affidavit explaining the investigation done so far in the case. 

The court queried the government about the formalities to be completed with regards to the inspection of tourists on their arrival in the state. -- PTI
