Gold scales record high of Rs 65,650 per 10 grams





Maintaining its upward march for the third straight day, the precious metal touched a fresh lifetime high of Rs 65,650 per 10 grams. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 65,150 per 10 grams in the previous trade.





Silver prices also rallied by Rs 400 to Rs 74,900 per kg. In the previous session, it closed at Rs 74,500 per kg.

