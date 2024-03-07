RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gal Gadot announces birth of fourth child
March 07, 2024  10:59
image
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot has revealed that she has given birth to her fourth child with husband Jaron Versano. 

 The Israeli actor, who resides in Los Angeles, made the announcement on her Instagram account on Wednesday. It was not widely known that Gadot was pregnant. It is the fourth girl for the couple, who are already parents to Alma (12) Maya (six) and Daniella (two). 

 "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," Gadot wrote in the post. 

 The actor said they have named the newborn 'Ori', which means 'my light' in Hebrew, but didn't disclose when and where she gave birth. "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew.
