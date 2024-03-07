Gal Gadot announces birth of fourth child





The Israeli actor, who resides in Los Angeles, made the announcement on her Instagram account on Wednesday. It was not widely known that Gadot was pregnant. It is the fourth girl for the couple, who are already parents to Alma (12) Maya (six) and Daniella (two).





"My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," Gadot wrote in the post.





The actor said they have named the newborn 'Ori', which means 'my light' in Hebrew, but didn't disclose when and where she gave birth. "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew.

