A section of the crowd at the rally

Author Rahul Pandita reacts to PM Modi's rally in Srinagar which is seeing huge crowds. "Remember the time when five people would come to a BJP public meeting in Kashmir and that too with their faces covered. And look at the crowd today! What has changed? The psychology of fear. To quote a former army general: the Kashmiris like to be on the winning side," Pandita posted on X.