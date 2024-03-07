



"I am joining the BJP as it is a national party, which is fighting against the corruption of the TMC in Bengal," he announced earlier this week.





Gangopadhyay, whose rulings on various education-related matters stirred political debates, refrained from giving a direct reply on whether he would contest the Lok Sabha polls.





"It is for the BJP leadership to decide whether they want me to fight. Whatever they decide I will accept," he said.

Former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP. He had alleged that the Trinamool Congress was "synonymous with corruption" and he would fight it till the end.