Finally, GN Saibaba walks out of Nagpur jail





The Bombay high court on Tuesday set aside the life sentence of the former Delhi University professor in the alleged Maoist links case, noting that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.





The bench also noted that seizure of some pamphlets and electronic data from the accused merely demonstrated that they were sympathisers of the Maoist philosophy.

'Mere possession of such literature, having a particular political and social philosophy, by itself is not contemplated as an offence under the UAPA,' the HC said.

Former DU professor G N Saibaba walks out of Nagpur jail after acquittal in the Maoist links case. He has been in jail for 10 long years.