Family is united despite different stands: Supriya Sule

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has said if one member of a large family takes a different stand, it does not mean there is a split within the family.

She also noted that BJP leaders these days do not talk about alleged corruption of her party.





Sule, however, did not name Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who parted ways with his uncle and Sule's father Sharad Pawar last year to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government.





"Our family has around 120 to 125 members, including small kids, and in such a big family, if one person puts forth a different opinion, it does not signify a split," Sule told reporters in Pune on Wednesday.





"Our family is united and it will remain united forever," the Lok Sabha member from Baramati said.





Asked about Union minister Amit Shah's statement that Sharad Pawar wanted to make her chief minister, Sule said she was thankful to Shah for "freeing the NCP of corruption".





"Whenever he used to come to Maharashtra, he used to refer to the NCP as 'naturally corrupt party', but now no big leaders from the BJP talk about corruption. Whatever allegations he had made, no one talks about it, and that is why, I am very thankful to the BJP and Shah," she said.





"There is dynasty politics in his own party," Sule claimed. -- PTI