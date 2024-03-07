RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi gym trainer stabbed to death at home hours before wedding
March 07, 2024  21:04
A 29-year-old gym trainer was stabbed 15 times in his face and chest at his south Delhi home early Thursday, hours before he was supposed to get married. 

The police are searching for the man's father, the main suspect in the murder. 

Deceased Gaurav Singhal's younger brother and a relative have been detained for questioning, they said, adding that all angles are being looked into. 

The incident occurred in the Devli Extension area of south Delhi, a senior police officer said. 

"The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. So far, we have come to know that there was some dispute between father and son. Everything will be clear after the arrest of the main accused," the officer said. 

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said the police received a call about the incident around 12.30 am. 

Following the attack, Singhal's family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said. 

"Singhal's wedding ceremony was scheduled for Thursday... It was an arranged marriage," the DCP added. 

The police have shifted the body to the AIIMS mortuary for a post-mortem examination and legal proceedings have been initiated. 

Singhal's family members, however, said they do not suspect any foul play by anybody belonging to the family. 

"I got a call at around midnight about the murder of my nephew. I immediately came to the house. When I reached there, family members of Gaurav had taken him to a hospital... We do not suspect any foul play from the family side," Jawar, the uncle of the deceased, said. -- PTI
