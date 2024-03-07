RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress-AAP joint panel to be formed for LS campaign in Delhi
March 07, 2024  14:58
A coordination committee will be formed in a day or two for the joint campaign of the Congress and the AAP in the national capital, Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said on Thursday.

 Speaking to PTI, Lovely said a panel under the chairmanship of former Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra will be formed and several former Delhi ministers will be a part of it. 

 The Congress and the AAP are constituents of the INDIA bloc formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While the AAP will contest on four seats in Delhi, the Congress will fight on three.

 "Congress and AAP will definitely campaign together for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. We will form a coordination committee under the chairmanship of Subhash Chopra in a day or two and all former ministers will be a part of it. They will coordinate the campaigns and public meetings of both the parties," Lovely told PTI. 

 He said leaders like Haroon Yusuf, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Mukesh Sharma, Jai Kishan and Ramesh Kumar from the Congress will be a part of the committee.
