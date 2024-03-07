RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Centre hikes DA to 50% of basic pay for its employees
March 07, 2024  20:38
image
The Centre on Thursday hiked dearness allowance to 50 percent of basic pay from the existing rate of 46 per cent effective from January 1 this year, benefitting over 1 crore employees and pensioners ahead of general elections. 

The Union Cabinet has approved to release an additional instalment of DA to Central government employees and dearness relief to pensioners from January 1, 2024, representing an increase of 4 percentage points over the existing rate of 46 per cent of the basic pay/pension, to compensate against price rise, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said after the Cabinet meeting. 

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both dearness allowance and dearness relief would be Rs 12,869 crore per annum. 

The impact would be Rs 15,014 crore during the year 2024-25 (January 2024 to February 2025). 

With the increase in DA, transport allowance, canteen allowance, and deputation allowance among others have been increased by 25 percent. 

House Rent Allowance has been raised from 27 percent, 19 percent and 9 percent of basic pay to 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent, respectively. 

Benefits under gratuity have been increased by 25 percent with an increase ceiling of Rs 25 lakh from the existing Rs 20 lakh. 

The burden on the exchequer due to an increase in various allowances would be Rs 9,400 crore annually. -- PTI
