CBI busts gang sending Indians to Ukraine war zone
March 07, 2024  21:42
The Central Bureau of Investigation has busted a major human trafficking network that took Indians to the Russia-Ukraine war zone in the garb of providing jobs abroad, officials said on Thursday. 

The agency is conducting searches at over 10 locations in seven cities, they said. 

The officials said the agency has registered an FIR against various visa consultancy firms and agents. 

Several individuals have been detained during the search and Rs 50 lakh has been seized, they added. -- PTI
