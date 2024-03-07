RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cat out of bag: Cong on likely alliance of BJD-BJP
March 07, 2024  12:14
image
The Congress on Thursday said it has always been stating that the BJD and the BJP are two sides of the same coin and whatever opposition the two show to each other in Odisha is merely "shadow boxing". 

The Congress' assertion comes amid buzz over a tie-up between the BJP and the BJD for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "We've always been saying that the BJD and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. The BJD has always supported the BJP in Parliament and whatever opposition the two show to each other in the state is merely shadow boxing."

 "The cat appears to be emerging out of the bag!" he said. 

 Although there was no formal announcement regarding a pre-poll alliance between the ruling BJD and the Opposition BJP in Odisha, leaders from both parties have hinted at a mutual tie-up before the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. 

 While BJD leaders held a marathon meeting at Naveen Niwas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, the BJP leaders had a similar meeting in the national capital, discussing election matters, including a potential alliance. After more than three hours of discussion, BJD vice-president and MLA Debi Prasad Mishra acknowledged that talks were held on a possible alliance with the BJP but did not explicitly confirm its formation. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kharge's son-in-law to contest LS poll from K'taka?
Kharge's son-in-law to contest LS poll from K'taka?

Doddamani has maintained a low profile; he has always worked actively behind the scenes in managing and strategising for Kharge's successive electoral campaign.

In Pictures - Kuldeep's magic puts India on top
In Pictures - Kuldeep's magic puts India on top

Images from Day 1 of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Aditi Sings Ang Laga De, Noodle Sa Dil
Aditi Sings Ang Laga De, Noodle Sa Dil

'There must have been some wonderful genetic disorder due to which I was attracted towards filmi songs.'

Analysts remain selective about space-related stocks
Analysts remain selective about space-related stocks

Recently, the government relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) norms for the space sector by allowing 100 per cent FDI in manufacture of components, systems or sub-systems for satellites, ground segments, and user segments. It also...

Contempt plea against SBI for seeking more time for electoral bond names
Contempt plea against SBI for seeking more time for electoral bond names

In its verdict last month, the top court directed the SBI to furnish the details to the Election Commission (EC) by March 6.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances