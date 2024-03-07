BJP may field ex-CMs Shettar, Bommai in LS polls





Giving indications about this, veteran party leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said discussions have taken place regarding candidates for all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state including Bommai and Shettar, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national president J P Nadda, but no final decision has been taken.





The former Chief Minister, who is a member of BJP's Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee, also hinted that BJP may allot two-three seats to its alliance partner JD(S) in Karnataka, on which party's national leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking a final decision. BJP leaders from various States are meeting Shah and Nadda, ahead of the party's Central Election Committee, which includes Modi and other senior leaders, holding its second meeting later this week for finalising the party's candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.





It has so far announced candidates for 195 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543 across the country.

BJP that has plans to win big time in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, may field two of its former Chief Ministers -- Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, who come from the dominant Lingayat community, counted by the party as its core vote-base.