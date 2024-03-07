Assam CM's prediction for Cong in LS: Won't get...





Speaking at the Republic TV Summit 2024, the Assam CM also mentioned that his wish is that the Congress should be reduced to 11 seats but that would not happen.





"My wish is that they (Congress) should reduce to 11 (the number of players in the Indian Cricket team) but it would not happen. Congress will not get more than 30 to 40 Lok Sabha seats. They have already become a regional party. After staying in that party for years, I am predicting that in many state there would be a regional Congress, not a national one."





He also predicted that family politics will cease to exit after the Lok Sabha polls and the emergence of development based politics.





"Post-election, You will see a decline in Congress and an end to family politics. No family politics will survive in this country after this election. A new politics will emerge where people will compete for development," he said. He further said that the grand old party have nothing to silence the development journey of the Prime Minister.

