RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Art 370 remark: SC quashes FIR against Maha prof
March 07, 2024  23:15
image
Every citizen has the right to criticise any decision of the state, the Supreme Court on Thursday said while quashing an FIR against a professor for his WhatsApp status criticising the abrogation of Article 370. 

Setting aside an order of the Bombay high court, the top court quashed the case against professor Javed Ahmed Hajam against whom a case was registered under Section 153A (promotion of communal disharmony) of the Indian Penal Code. 

The Maharashtra Police had registered the FIR at Hatkanangale police station in Kolhapur against Hajam for posting WhatsApp messages regarding the abrogation of Article 370 which said, "August 5-Black Day Jammu & Kashmir" and "14th August-?Happy Independence Day Pakistan". 

The top court also said every citizen has the right to extend good wishes to the citizens of the other countries on their respective independence days. 

If a citizen of India extends good wishes to the citizens of Pakistan on 14th August, which is their Independence Day, there is nothing wrong with it, the apex court observed. 

"The Constitution of India, under Article 19(1)(a), guarantees freedom of speech and expression. Under the said guarantee, every citizen has the right to offer criticism of the action of abrogation of Article 370 or, for that matter, every decision of the State. He has the right to say he is unhappy with any decision of the State," a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maldives assumes control of Indian chopper, civilian crew post military exit
Maldives assumes control of Indian chopper, civilian crew post military exit

The principal director of plans, policy, and resources management for the Maldives National Defence Force, Colonel Ahmed Mujuthaba Mohamed said that discussions are underway for withdrawing Indian troops from the Maldives.

Prague Masters chess: Praggnanandhaa secures draw; leads Indian contenders
Prague Masters chess: Praggnanandhaa secures draw; leads Indian contenders

Praggnanandhaa can take heart from the fact that he goes in to the candidates as the top rated Indian slated to be held in about four weeks from now in Toronto.

WPL PIX: Deepti's fifty in vain as MI crush UP Warriorz
WPL PIX: Deepti's fifty in vain as MI crush UP Warriorz

IMAGES from the WPL match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in New Delhi on Thursday

What Do Jaiswal, Gavaskar Have In Common?
What Do Jaiswal, Gavaskar Have In Common?

Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the legendary Sunil Gavaskar as the only two Indian batters to score more than 700 runs in a bilateral Test series.

LS polls: Rahul woos diploma holders, graduates with MNREGA-like scheme
LS polls: Rahul woos diploma holders, graduates with MNREGA-like scheme

Every young diploma and degree holder in the country will have the right to apprenticeships in the private and government sectors, he said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances