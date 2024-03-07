Art 370 remark: SC quashes FIR against Maha prof





Setting aside an order of the Bombay high court, the top court quashed the case against professor Javed Ahmed Hajam against whom a case was registered under Section 153A (promotion of communal disharmony) of the Indian Penal Code.





The Maharashtra Police had registered the FIR at Hatkanangale police station in Kolhapur against Hajam for posting WhatsApp messages regarding the abrogation of Article 370 which said, "August 5-Black Day Jammu & Kashmir" and "14th August-?Happy Independence Day Pakistan".





The top court also said every citizen has the right to extend good wishes to the citizens of the other countries on their respective independence days.





If a citizen of India extends good wishes to the citizens of Pakistan on 14th August, which is their Independence Day, there is nothing wrong with it, the apex court observed.





"The Constitution of India, under Article 19(1)(a), guarantees freedom of speech and expression. Under the said guarantee, every citizen has the right to offer criticism of the action of abrogation of Article 370 or, for that matter, every decision of the State. He has the right to say he is unhappy with any decision of the State," a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said. -- PTI

