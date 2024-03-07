RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


29,951 dogs vaccinated in Mumbai under anti-rabies drive: BMC
March 07, 2024  10:51
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has completed the vaccination of 26,951 dogs under the pulse anti-rabies vaccination drive conducted to prevent transmission of the disease to humans, the BMC has said. 

 Under this drive, a special campaign was also conducted from February 26 to March 1 and 10 of the 25 civic wards were covered with the help of NGO Worldwide Veterinary Services - Mission Rabies, a BMC release on Wednesday said.

Dr Kalimpasha Pathan, general manager of the BMC's animal husbandry department and Deonar Abattoir, told PTI that last year the civic body had covered 10-12 wards and 10 more were covered during the recent drive.

"This is a continuous process and the remaining wards will be covered very soon," he said. 

 Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral infection that spreads to humans from the saliva of infected animals. PTI
