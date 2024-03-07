RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
25% of rural India has no access to tap water
March 07, 2024  15:10
image
About 75 per cent of the country's rural households have been provided with tap water connections so far, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday. 

 Calling it a huge milestone, Shekhawat congratulated all states for striving towards the goal. "A huge milestone in our journey as we cross the 75% mark towards #HarGharJal. Congratulations to all states and team #JalJeevanMission on striving relentlessly towards realising our PM Shri @narendramodi's vision of clean tap water for every household. One tap at a time, we are building a stronger, healthier Bharat," he said in a post on X. According to official data, 14,46,57,889 out of a total of 19,27,94,822 rural households have been provided with tap water connection so far. Eleven states and Union Territories (UT) have achieved 100 per cent coverage in rural areas, the data showed.

 A total of 15 states and UTs have tap water coverage between 75-100 per cent and six states have coverage of 50-75 per cent. Two states of Rajasthan and West Bengal have below 50 per cent coverage, according to the data. Jal Jeevan Mission, launched in 2019, aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Top 10 Tamil Action Films On OTT
Top 10 Tamil Action Films On OTT

Arjun Menon looks at some Tamil films from the last decade that tick all the right boxes, and lists where you can watch them.

Markets rise marginally, yet settle at fresh highs
Markets rise marginally, yet settle at fresh highs

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, ITC and Nestle were the major gainers. Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Power Grid were among the...

Umpire Marais Erasmus calls it quits after 380 matches
Umpire Marais Erasmus calls it quits after 380 matches

Erasmus announced his decision to retire from Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

Nadal's withdrawal proves 'lucky' for Nagal
Nadal's withdrawal proves 'lucky' for Nagal

Sumit Nagal got the big break as he was the highest ranked player in that draw.

Indian warship rescues 21 from drone-hit ship in Gulf of Aden
Indian warship rescues 21 from drone-hit ship in Gulf of Aden

In the last few weeks, the Indian Navy has extended assistance to a number of merchant vessels in the Western Indian Ocean following attacks on them.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances