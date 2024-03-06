RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Twin cylinder blast kills 5 of family in Lucknow
March 06, 2024  09:22
image
Five people of a family were killed and four others injured when two LPG cylinders exploded in a house in the Hata Hazrat Sahab area in Lucknow, police said on Wednesday.
   
The incident took place Tuesday around 10.30 pm in the area under Kakori Police Station jurisdiction.  
 
The blast was preceded by a fire, which was said to be caused by a short circuit.
 
It took three teams of fire brigade and help of locals to douse the fire.  
 
Nine members of the family were rushed to the Trauma Centre of King George Medical University, where five of them died, police said.
 
The deceased were identified as Mushir, 50, his wife Husn Bano, 45, Raiya, 7, Uma, 4, and Hina, 2, they said.
 
Isha, 17, Lakab, 21, Amjad, 34, and Anam, 18, were hospitalised with wounds, police added. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Biden, Trump sweep Super Tuesday primaries, rematch is on
Biden, Trump sweep Super Tuesday primaries, rematch is on

Super Tuesday is an important phase of presidential primaries when the early contests are over, and voters from multiple states cast ballots in primaries timed to occur on the same date. Almost all the results were one-sided in favour of...

Maamla Legal Hai Review: A Gem!
Maamla Legal Hai Review: A Gem!

Another season of these legal antics would be welcome, applauds Deepa Gahlot.

Financial Freedom: One Woman's Inspiring Comeback
Financial Freedom: One Woman's Inspiring Comeback

Inspired from a real life incident, this is the story of how Aarti buckled herself up after her divorce and rebuilt her financial life.

Will Bull Run In PSU Banks Continue?
Will Bull Run In PSU Banks Continue?

>It's not easy to predict the market. But there are at least two positive factors to back the PSU banks, explains Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

Monty Panesar hails Ashwin as 'spin bowling engineer'
Monty Panesar hails Ashwin as 'spin bowling engineer'

Panesar acknowledged the significance of this milestone, coming on the heels of Ashwin's remarkable feat of securing his 500th wicket in the third Test at Rajkot.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances