RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Trainer aircraft crashes in Guna; woman pilot injured
March 06, 2024  20:57
image
A trainer aircraft crashed while landing at the Guna airstrip in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening, causing injuries to a woman pilot, police officials said.

The incident, caused by a technical snag, took place at around 5 pm, they said. Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Sinha confirmed the incident and said the plane, flying during a routine training exercise, was going to Sagar from Neemuch.

The aircraft, which suffered a technical snag, skidded off the runway while making an emergency landing at the Guna airstrip, and veered into nearby bushes, Cantonment police station in-charge Chanchal Tiwari said.

A woman trainee pilot flying the aircraft suffered injuries in the crash, Tiwari said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Srikanth stuns Chou Tien Chen, Sindhu through
Srikanth stuns Chou Tien Chen, Sindhu through

Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men's singles second round with a stunning win over Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen.

85% Paytm wallet users not to face disruption: RBI Guv
85% Paytm wallet users not to face disruption: RBI Guv

As many as 80-85 per cent Paytm wallet users will not face any disruption because of regulatory actions, and the remaining users have been advised to link their apps to other banks, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday. The...

Indian man duped to joining Russian army killed in Ukraine war
Indian man duped to joining Russian army killed in Ukraine war

An Indian national who was drafted into the Russian army on the pretext of a job has been killed in Russia's war against Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Russia said on Wednesday.

Nikki Haley suspends presidential campaign after 15 defeats
Nikki Haley suspends presidential campaign after 15 defeats

Indian-American Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday after being defeated in 15 states across the United States on Super Tuesday, paving the way for a rematch between her rival Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden...

Shahjahan Sheikh handed over to CBI over 2.5 hrs after HC deadline
Shahjahan Sheikh handed over to CBI over 2.5 hrs after HC deadline

A team of CBI officials reached CID headquarters Bhawani Bhawan in Kolkata before 4 pm. But the handover from the state agency took place at around 6:48 pm, despite the Calcutta high court setting a deadline of 4.15 pm.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances