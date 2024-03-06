TMC will try to save Shahjahan at any cost: WB BJP





Ghosh, while coming down heavily on the ruling party further, said that the state government was 'compelled' to arrest Sheikh due to the pressure of media and protests.





"TMC tried two months to protect him but due to the pressure from media and protests, they had to arrest him... They (TMC) will try to protect him at any cost. His property worth crores is being seized but TMC is trying to save him from ED..." he said.





Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Wednesday sought an urgent hearing of its plea in the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order that directed a CBI probe into the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali on January 5 this year.





Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Urgency is that they wanted overnight compliance in an interim order."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday slammed the West Bengal government after state police refused to hand over custody of Sheikh Shahjahan -- the former Trinamool strongman accused of extortion, land grab, and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali -- to the CBI, saying that the ruling party will try to save Sheikh at any cost.