Super Tuesday: Biden, Trump sweep early states

United States President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump have swept the early Super Tuesday states, according to projections by CBS, moving them closer to a historic rematch





Biden has won Democratic nominating contests in 13 states, plus Iowa, where people voted by post, according to CBS.





Trump is projected to have won 10 Republican contests -- which would further consolidate his strong lead over Nikki Haley in the overall GOP standings





However, Trump and Haley are neck-and-neck in the count in Vermont.





"We have to beat Biden, he is the worst president in history," Trump said Tuesday on Fox & Friends.





Biden countered with a pair of radio interviews aimed at shoring up his support among Black voters, who helped anchor his 2020 coalition.

"If we lose this election, you're going to be back with Donald Trump," Biden said on the DeDe in the Morning show hosted by DeDe McGuire.





"The way he talks about, the way he acted, the way he has dealt with the African American community, I think, has been shameful," he added.