Storm of Sandeshkhali will reach entire Bengal: PM





Modi, while addressing a rally in Barasat, said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame. The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his cohorts.





TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are angry. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state, Modi said. PTI

