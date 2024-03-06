Storm of Sandeshkhali will reach entire Bengal: PM

Storm of Sandeshkhali will reach entire Bengal: PMMarch 06, 2024 13:46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, asserting that 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) will play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling TMC in the state.
Modi, while addressing a rally in Barasat, said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame. The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his cohorts.
TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are angry. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state, Modi said. PTI
