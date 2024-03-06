Sandeshkhali women head to Modi's rally





These women are marching in groups from Sandeshkhali to Dhamakhali across the Sandeshkhali ghat to attend PM Narendra Modi's public meeting in Barasat.





One of the women who was marching to Barasat said, "All our respect is gone and the way we got tortured we are going to say all this to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we wish to have Modi Ji by our side and help us." Another woman from Sandeshkhali said that they wanted to urge PM Modi to allow them to cast their vote without fear.





"We are going to PM Modi to urge him to ensure that we can cast our vote, justice for atrocities against women and peace," she said.





These women who are making their way to attend PM Modi's rally said that they just want to live in peace and escape the tyranny of some politicians.





"We want to live in peace. People like Shibu Hazra, Sheikh Shahjahan and Uttam Sardar should not come back. We can cast our votes ourselves," a woman said.





Earlier On March 2, in his public address at Krishnanagar, PM Modi had hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government saying that while the women of Sandeshkhali "cried out for justice," the ruling party in the State "looked elsewhere."





PM Modi had said, "Using the slogan of 'Maa, Maati, Manush', the TMC government used the women of Bengal as a vote-bank. Today, Maa, Maati and Maanush are all in the TMC mode of governance. Women of Sandeshkhali kept asking for justice, yet the government did not hear them."





PM Modi had also alleged that the TMC had no "intention" to get the prime accused arrested in the Sandeshkhali incident. "But the nari shakti of Bengal stood like a Durga (goddess Durga)."In Bengal, the police do not decide when a criminal must be arrested; it's the criminal who decides everything for himself. The state government did not want the accused in the Sandeshkhali incident to be arrested...," the Prime Minister had said.

