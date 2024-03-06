RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sandeshkhali women head to Modi's rally
March 06, 2024  11:43
Sandeshkhali women protest against the atrocities of Shahjahan Sheikh. File pic
Sandeshkhali women protest against the atrocities of Shahjahan Sheikh. File pic
The Bharatiya Janata Party workers and supporters on Wednesday left from Sandeshkhali to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting at Barasat Several women supporters of the party from Sandeshkhali were seen making their way to the rally venue to listen to the Prime Minister. 

These women are marching in groups from Sandeshkhali to Dhamakhali across the Sandeshkhali ghat to attend PM Narendra Modi's public meeting in Barasat. 

 One of the women who was marching to Barasat said, "All our respect is gone and the way we got tortured we are going to say all this to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we wish to have Modi Ji by our side and help us." Another woman from Sandeshkhali said that they wanted to urge PM Modi to allow them to cast their vote without fear. 

 "We are going to PM Modi to urge him to ensure that we can cast our vote, justice for atrocities against women and peace," she said.

 These women who are making their way to attend PM Modi's rally said that they just want to live in peace and escape the tyranny of some politicians. 

 "We want to live in peace. People like Shibu Hazra, Sheikh Shahjahan and Uttam Sardar should not come back. We can cast our votes ourselves," a woman said. 

 Earlier On March 2, in his public address at Krishnanagar, PM Modi had hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government saying that while the women of Sandeshkhali "cried out for justice," the ruling party in the State "looked elsewhere."

 PM Modi had said, "Using the slogan of 'Maa, Maati, Manush', the TMC government used the women of Bengal as a vote-bank. Today, Maa, Maati and Maanush are all in the TMC mode of governance. Women of Sandeshkhali kept asking for justice, yet the government did not hear them."

 PM Modi had also alleged that the TMC had no "intention" to get the prime accused arrested in the Sandeshkhali incident. "But the nari shakti of Bengal stood like a Durga (goddess Durga)."In Bengal, the police do not decide when a criminal must be arrested; it's the criminal who decides everything for himself. The state government did not want the accused in the Sandeshkhali incident to be arrested...," the Prime Minister had said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Public trust thrown in waste bin: SC on illegal construction in Corbett
Public trust thrown in waste bin: SC on illegal construction in Corbett

The apex court directed the CBI, which is already probing the case, to file its status report in the matter within three months.

Banking system liquidity goes into surplus mode after 3 months
Banking system liquidity goes into surplus mode after 3 months

The liquidity in the banking system moved into surplus almost after three months as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) absorbed over Rs 40,000 crore from the market on Monday, predominantly on the back of increased government spending....

Williamson, Southee set to join club 100
Williamson, Southee set to join club 100

One piles up runs, the other piles up wickets. Both Kane Williamson and Tim Southee will hope to add to their hauls when they play their 100th Test match against Australia in Christchurch this week.

10 Things Women Shouldn't Feel Guilty About
10 Things Women Shouldn't Feel Guilty About

Women should not feel guilty for standing up for themselves and saying NO when needed, says Shahzeen Shivdasani.

Madhavan Has NEVER Done THIS Before!
Madhavan Has NEVER Done THIS Before!

'This creature that I play is so evil, he is way beyond my comprehension of wickedness.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances