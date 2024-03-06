Rs 10L reward for info on B'luru cafe bomber: NIA

Rs 10L reward for info on B'luru cafe bomber: NIAMarch 06, 2024 15:53
The man believed to be the cafe bomber
NIA announces a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the bomber in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru. Informant's identity will be kept confidential, the NIA said.
Today, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the police are pursuing vital clues and getting close to cracking the March 1 Rameshwaram Cafe low-intensity blast incident.
The police got some vital clues in the past two days, which were promising, he told reporters in Bengaluru.
"Our officers are getting close (to crack the case). Some vital information was received yesterday and day-before-yesterday, which we have taken very seriously. If we proceed this way then we will complete the investigation," Parameshwara said.
Paramameshwara said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was supposed to take over the case on Tuesday but "they have not arrived yet". Ten people were injured in the blast at the popular eatery at Brookefield area near Whitefield.
