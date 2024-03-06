Rajasthan CM tests positive for Covid

Rajasthan CM tests positive for CovidMarch 06, 2024 13:55
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said in a post on X that due to a health issue he got a health test done, which showed he was Covid positive.
"I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through the virtual medium," Sharma said. PTI
