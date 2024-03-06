RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rajasthan CM tests positive for Covid
March 06, 2024  13:55
image
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said in a post on X that due to a health issue he got a health test done, which showed he was Covid positive.

 "I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through the virtual medium," Sharma said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali, slams TMC
Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali, slams TMC

Modi, while addressing a rally in Barasat, said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali "is a matter of shame".

What's Raksha Mantri Doing At Sea?
What's Raksha Mantri Doing At Sea?

The first Naval Commanders Conference of 2024 commenced on March 5, 2024 in Goa. Held against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, regional challenges and the current volatile maritime security situation in the region, the...

Dhoni Ends Suspense Over New Role
Dhoni Ends Suspense Over New Role

On Monday, Dhoni teased fans with a cryptic Facebook post, stating, 'Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!'

Starc nears Lillee's tally: 'It's cool, humbling, means I am old!'
Starc nears Lillee's tally: 'It's cool, humbling, means I am old!'

As he gears up to surpass legendary Dennis Lillee in the tally of Test wicket-takers for Australia, pacer Mitchell Starc opened up on strong words from his former head coach Tim Nielsen that paved way for his durability and said that it...

RBI curbs: JM Financial says nothing wrong with loan sanctioning process
RBI curbs: JM Financial says nothing wrong with loan sanctioning process

JM Financial on Wednesday said it had a "careful and detailed review" of the Reserve Bank's order imposing restrictions on the company's financing business and asserted that there was "no material deficiencies" in its loan sanctioning...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances