Priyanka to contest from Rae Bareli, Rahul from...
March 06, 2024  15:03
image
News alert: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency. Rahul Gandhi to contest both from both Amethi and Wayanad.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had informed voters last month that she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls due to health and age issues. 

Rahul Gandhi is the MP from Wayanad, while Smriti Irani is the MP from Amethi, formerly Rahul's constituency which he lost in the 2014 polls. 
